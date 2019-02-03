Screenshot
A scene from the new "Avengers; Endgame" trailer. The brief teaser, which you can watch below, features a slew of “Avengers” characters with Captain America (Chris Evans) repeatedly saying, “Not us.”
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — A new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The brief teaser, which you can watch below, features a slew of “Avengers” characters with Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) repeatedly saying, “Not us.”

Comment on this story

“Some people move on. But not us," Rogers says.

The 30-second teaser shows off Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), among several others. There are brief flashes of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), too.

Watch below.

Context: As I reported in January, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that any upcoming clips from “Endgame” trailers would only be from the first 15 minutes of the film.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment