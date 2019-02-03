SALT LAKE CITY — A new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The brief teaser, which you can watch below, features a slew of “Avengers” characters with Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) repeatedly saying, “Not us.”

“Some people move on. But not us," Rogers says.

The 30-second teaser shows off Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), among several others. There are brief flashes of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), too.

Watch below.

“Some people move on. But not us.” Watch the brand-new #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the big game. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/nAdYyQW4ia — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2019

Context: As I reported in January, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that any upcoming clips from “Endgame” trailers would only be from the first 15 minutes of the film.