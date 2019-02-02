SALT LAKE CITY — A new preview clip from “Captain Marvel” hinted at what’s to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after "Avengers: Endgame."

The clip, which you can watch below, comes from a TV spot that’s airing this week.

And it features a young girl named Monica.

Who is Monica?: Well, she’s a character who will appear in “Captain Marvel” this spring. But this is the first time we’ve seen footage of her, Uproxx notes.

In the comics: But Monica Rambeau has a more important role in the “Captain Marvel” comics. She actually becomes the character Captain Marvel before Carol Danvers did.

She also went by the name Photon, too, according to ComicBook.com.

The character never received her own full series run as Captain Marvel, though, according to io9. She spent several years bouncing around the “Avengers” comic book series, becoming the first African-American superhero on the team.

In fact, she went through a number of name changes as characters sought to take on the roles she filled through the Marvel comic book history.

She became the character Photon, Pulsar and Spectrum. It's unclear what her current fate is in the comics.

"But no matter what Marvel throws at Monica Rambeau, she’ll seemingly take it. As an important part of the complicated legacy of Captain Marvel and beyond — a legacy we’ll soon see on the big screen — it feels like it’s about time Monica deserved the chance to be in the limelight again. She’s deserved it, after all these years," according to io9.

I really suggest you read the io9 piece. It goes in-depth on Rambeau and her storied history.

Why it matters: And, according to io9, this is actually a hint at what’s to come in the universe.

“In the ‘Captain Marvel movie,’ she’s a little girl, but don’t forget this movie is set in the ‘90s. By the time ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is over, and Captain Marvel has defeated Thanos, Monica will be a grown woman. A woman who very well could follow in the superhero footsteps of her Aunt Carol.”

Release date: “Captain Marvel” opens March 8.