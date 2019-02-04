A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Deep fake video is the latest threat to our social media and political discourse. Technology now lets people create videos that look and sound like somebody else. I know this is true because John Wayne told me about it on YouTube.

---

Imagine what you could do with such technology. Herbert Hoover still has one term of eligibility left. Let’s have him run a primary challenge to Donald Trump next year and see if anyone notices.

---

Given how gullible people seem to be, I have a feeling deep fake technology is our future. Fifty years from now we may discover that all the world’s leaders are really one guy with a smartphone in a garage in Vernal.

---

Actually, given the tenor of social media, I think we’ll quickly discover that this really is shallow fake technology.

---

This is the second week of the Utah Legislature, which means lawmakers still have plenty of time to research every initiative voters have passed in the state’s history and mess with them.

---

Gov. Gary Herbert delivered a well-crafted State of the State speech last week, in which he announced that the transcontinental railroad finally was finished, or something like that.

---

No, if that were true, this year’s budget surplus would buy one heck of a golden spike.

---

Utah lawmakers will consider a bill that would put the state on daylight saving time permanently. When everyone else falls back, Utah would stay the same. Meanwhile, Wyoming is considering making standard time permanent, just as voters in California passed a measure last year to make standard time permanent there. The trickiest part of all this may be knowing what time to show up for the bill’s committee hearing.

---

Other states are considering similar bills to make either daylight saving or standard time permanent. If they all pass, Congress may want to change the national anthem to Chicago’s “Does anybody really know what time it is?”