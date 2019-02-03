Utah legislative sessions are always dominated by big traditional issues like education funding, tax policy and transportation projects. But this session has a flavor unprecedented in state history. A record number of ballot initiatives passed that impact taxation, budget priorities, political boundary redistricting and distribution of products (marijuana) currently outlawed by federal law.

How the governor and lawmakers deal with these voter-approved measures is dominating discussions on Capitol Hill. Tensions are high — so we must toss our twisted opinions into the mix.

Proposition 3, Utah Decides Healthcare, passed 53-47 percent, fully expanding Medicaid to qualifying low-income Utahns and slightly increasing the sales tax to cover the additional enrollees. Legislation to alter this initiative is moving fast through the process, generating tremendous controversy. Why are lawmakers making significant changes despite the strong pushback?

Pignanelli: "Politics means facing up to hard choices.” — Charles Kennedy

A “Hobson's choice” (from the 17th century) describes a situation when no choice is actually available, and explains the current dilemma for many legislators.

Most initiatives touch just a sliver of Utah law. Conversely, comprehensive Medicaid expansion dramatically impacts the entire budgetary process. For example, all Medicaid providers are guaranteed an annual increase in compensation regardless of any efforts that promote lower costs (an expensive feature). Further, the financial repercussions other states are experiencing from full expansion are definitely noticed.

Republican lawmakers were elected for their outspoken faithfulness to limited government, suspicion of federal demands and maximizing taxpayer dollars. Adherence to these principles has garnered national recognitions for a well-managed state. They believe mandates in Proposition 3 prevent cautious stewardship of balanced budgets, and the voter support of their election is no less than the public will behind Proposition 3. Therefore, many lawmakers are facing “a Hobson’s choice” to be who they are — expand Medicaid beyond current enrollment but with fiscal restraint. Regardless of one's opinion on the issue, these political dynamics are undeniable.

For me, such difficult deliberations are smoothed with a high-octane beverage. Most legislators have a Hobson’s choice of Diet Coke, a situation deserving of pity.

Webb: Virtually all complex legislation needs changes and tweaks after being passed. The laws created in the initiative process are no exception. But the changes ought to maintain the spirit and reality of what the people approved.

Legislators ought to sit down with the stakeholders involved to resolve differences and make improvements. Lawmakers risk an enormous backlash if they do violence to the basic premise of Medicaid expansion.

I’ve heard persuasive arguments that full Medicaid expansion will absorb far too much of Utah’s future budgets. I’ve also heard persuasive arguments that the tax increase will handle the new enrollees and, when the $800 million in additional federal money is injected into Utah’s economy, the state will come out far ahead.

I’m confident that when all is said and done, and when Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in, that the spirit of Proposition 3 will be protected and low-income Utahns will receive health coverage. It will be a testament to Utah innovation and our collaborative, problem-solving culture.

Proposition 4, the independent redistricting commission law, barely passed. Some lawmakers are considering changes, but nothing has solidified yet. Why would lawmakers consider suffering even more heat?

Pignanelli: My support of the initiative process was truly tested by this messy ballot effort. As noted in prior columns, membership restrictions of the Redistricting Commission are problematic and potentially subject to litigation.

The political apartheid this proposition memorializes must be excised, but the Legislature may not touch it until next year.

Webb: This new law clearly needs tweaking. Again, lawmakers and proponents ought to work out a compromise to make the law more practical. Utah’s Constitution is clear that the Legislature does redistricting, and lawmakers do a pretty good job of it. It’s impossible to eliminate politics in the redistricting process. But there’s value in an independent advisory commission providing input. A sensible way forward exists.

Utah boasts the toughest thresholds for initiative placement on the ballot, which explains why few campaigns have been successful. But three proposals made it on the ballot last year, prompting legislative deliberations to modify the process. What is likely to happen?

Pignanelli: Possible changes include mandatory submission of signatures within days of collection, expanding the ability to retract signatures, greater prominence of tax increases on the petition, more analysis on fiscal impact, etc. Depending on how structured, these modifications could encourage greater public debate and discussion.

Webb: Citizen ability to make laws is a constitutional right and should remain so. It shouldn’t be easy, but it shouldn’t be impossible. Lawmakers should create greater parity in the difficulty of proponents getting something on the ballot and opponents getting it off.

There has been no abuse of citizens’ right to make laws. All initiatives proposed and passed in the last election were substantive. None were frivolous. The public debate was good for the state. And, even if they are changed, the measures will end up having a positive impact on Utah public policy. Even the Count My Vote proposal, which never got on the ballot, resulted in legislative action that structurally improves Utah’s election system. Long-term, Utah will be a better place because of the ballot proposals.