SALT LAKE CITY — Well, it’s official. Girls ages 11 to 17 can now join the Scouts BSA.

What's going on: Boy Scouts of America is now called Scouts BSA, which is a name change for the program that will bring boys and girls together under one umbrella organization, according to CNN.

"I could not be more excited for what this means for the next generation of leaders in our nation," Chief Scout Executive Michael B. Surbaugh said in a statement Friday. "Through Scouts BSA, more young people than ever before — young women and men — will get to experience the benefits of camaraderie, confidence, resilience, trustworthiness, courage and kindness through a time-tested program that has been proven to build character and leadership."

This will be the first time that young women have a chance to become Eagle Scouts, which is the organization’s highest rank. The first class of female Eagle Scouts will be recognized in 2020, the organization said.

Flashback: Young girls have had a chance to join the Cub Scouts for about a year now, with more than 77,000 joining the organization, according to NPR. Now, girls from ages 11 to 17 can join the Scouts BSA.

Reaction: "I was just like, 'that's awesome,'" Abby Riegner, a Scoutmaster for a new all-girls troop whose daughter will be in Scouts BSA, told NPR. "I was the kid who wanted to be a Boy Scout and my daughter kind of missed out on all of that and I wanted to give her an opportunity to do the things that I know she really likes."

What it looks like: The new troops won’t be coed, according to The Mercury News. Girls troops and boys troops can be connected so everyone can work together for activities.

“Linked troops might hold meetings together or go hiking together, for instance. But it’s up to individual troops to decide if they’d like to be linked or not,” according to The Mercury News.

Utah: In May 2018, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the end of its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America, according to the Deseret News. The announcement marked the end of a 105-year alliance between the two organizations. The partnership will last through December 2019.