SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert held it together for over six minutes, but eventually the emotion became too much.

Eighteen hours after surprisingly being omitted from the Western Conference All-Star team, the Utah Jazz center met with local media Friday morning after the team’s shootaround in preparation for the evening’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Asked about being motivated to succeed regardless of being named an All-Star, the big Frenchman said, “It’s always going to be that way” before he put his hand to his eyes and said, “Sorry” before walking off.

That moment was a culmination of a wide range of emotions Gobert said he’s had since he found out he didn’t make it as he watched TNT Thursday night like the rest of the world. Frustration, surprise and disrespect were among those emotions, especially when his mother called him crying.

“Obviously we all know how the league works, the direction the league is heading to,” he said. “I thought there was a chance I might not make it, but just surprised. I think it’s disrespectful. I feel disrespected. Disrespectful not only towards me but towards the team, towards the organization and towards the game.”

Rudy Gobert on not being selected for All-Star game: “I feel disrespected.” pic.twitter.com/T65zARb5d4 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 1, 2019

On disrespect toward the game, Gobert, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, feels as though him not getting selected as a reserve by coaches sends a poor message about the importance of defense.

“All the coaches preach about defense,” he said. “Every day they talk about defense, they talk about how the priority is to get stops in order to win basketball games. When it’s time to vote they’re not able to reward the best defensive player in the world.”

The Frenchman said that could have a trickle-down effect on youngsters growing up learning the game.

“All the kids that are watching, you’re telling them that defense doesn’t matter, that winning doesn’t matter. I don’t think it’s great for the future of the league,” he said. “Defense doesn’t sell as much as offense. It’s a business. It’s fine, but the game, the essence of the game is still about competition, still about winning. Even though it’s a business you’ve still got to keep that, and I think every year it’s getting worse and worse. We’re losing that, I don’t know what it’s going to be in 10 years.

“It might just be a big playground. It’s going to be fun, but the essence of competition and the game is fading away.”

Gobert said “it would be good” to get selected as an injury replacement, “but it’s still not the same as being selected.”

Moments later, Gobert’s emotions ultimately spilled out.