SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger jet was struck by lightning after takeoff from LAX on Thursday morning.

The JetBlue flight, which left Los Angeles International Airport and was headed for New York, had to reverse course and make an emergency landing in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.

The incident occurred during a thunderstorm in Los Angeles.

#BREAKING @JetBlue flight returns to LAX after report of possible lightning strike on plane, airline sayshttps://t.co/kJdJJ89W6s pic.twitter.com/nRZnPzLg0C — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 31, 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS that the aircraft had been struck by lightning.

An LAX spokesperson told CBS that the plane landed safely at 11 a.m. It included 153 people onboard the flight.

The plane was only in the air for 55 minutes.

It’s unclear if anyone on board suffered injuries, KTLA reports.

Crews are inspecting the plane to see if it can continue to JFK Airport in New York. Passengers will be granted another flight if the plane needs to remain grounded, KABC reports.