SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout the last few weeks as conversations surrounding the Feb. 17 NBA All-Star Game to be played in Charlotte began to heat up, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert started to gain steam as a player who might not have been an obvious pick to many fans, but someone who coaches recognized worthy of selection.

Given that Gobert was not named a starter last week, it was up to those coaches to name him a reserve, but as that list of 14 players (seven from each conference) was unveiled Thursday evening on TNT, the Frenchman’s name was not among them.

Gobert not getting picked is a surprise, as he’s maintained his status as an elite defender after winning Defensive Player of the Year after last season, and he’s become more and more important offensively, this year averaging 15 points and an NBA-leading 6.1 screen assists, which players are credited for when they set a screen that leads to a made basket.

There was also some talk that Gobert’s teammate, second-year guard Donovan Mitchell, could get selected as a reserve, but his unspectacular start to the season likely doomed his chances before he was fantastic in January. He will, however, play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 15.

While neither Gobert nor Mitchell were picked, one player with local ties was, as former Weber State star Portland Trail Blazers

For the second time, the All-Star Game, which will be played Feb. 17 in Charlotte, will not be a contest between Eastern Conference and Western Conference players. Rather, two team captains (one from each conference — the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo) will pick their teams from the pool of 24 players.

The eight players other than the captains who were picked as starters must be selected first. They are as follows:

Western Conference:

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Eastern Conference:

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

This story will be updated.