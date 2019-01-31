SALT LAKE CITY — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that God wanted President Donald Trump to win the election.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times, and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said. "That's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about."

Sanders said this whole speaking on the Christian Broadcasting Network, according to The Daily Beast.

Flashback: Sanders said last summer that the Trump administration's plan on child separation is “very biblical,” according to RawStory.

CBN asked Sanders about freshman Democratic representatives who some have accused of having anti-Semitic views, according to The Hill.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) and Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) "have drawn criticism for their support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement, which is critical of the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians," The Hill reported.

Sanders called the representatives' comments "outrageous."

CBN also asked her about the issues Christians face in Syria.