SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah doctor has filed a lawsuit against a prominent Hollywood actress claiming she severely injured him in a "hit-and-run ski crash" in Deer Valley Resort three years ago.

Terry Sanderson filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against Gwyneth Paltrow, Deer Valley Resort and ski instructor Eric Christiansen. Sanderson contends that on Feb. 26, 2016, an out-of-control skier hit Sanderson from behind "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

That skier, Paltrow, "got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," the lawsuit contends. "A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash. He also failed to send help, as he was obligated to do."

Sanderson claims Paltrow, who was on a beginner green run, was skiing "out of control," "too fast for her ability" and "was distracted," according to the lawsuit.

"Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to ski out of control too fast for her ability … but she did it anyway," the lawsuit states, adding that she was distracted.

The lawsuit contends Paltrow was negligent, and both she and the resort caused negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Sanders and his attorney, Utah civil rights lawyer Robert Sykes, were expected to formally announce the lawsuit during a press conference at noon.

This story will be updated throughout the day with additional information.