OFF THE BAT

Jazz pregame warmups were interrupted Friday when a bat flew into the arena and buzzed the court.

“That was scary,” Donovan Mitchell told reporters. “I was not cool with that at all.”

That goes for nearly tanking a 23-point lead against Minnesota, too.

AP Official, referee Bill Vinovich (52) gestures during the second half in an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CONSISTENCY CALLING

Bill Vinovich, who headed the officiating crew for the Rams-Saints playoff game, worked the BYU-Saint Mary’s basketball game last week at the Marriott Center.

BYU fans chanted his name and held up mocking signs.

Once again he paid no attention to the interference.

STORY TIME

Social media was at its awful best when West Virginia’s basketball team was falsely accused of catching the wrong plane to Knoxville and landing in Phoenix.

Ho-hum, another day of fake news in the Twittersphere.

Next thing you know they’ll be saying the Pac-12 has problems.

AP Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff talks to New England Patriots' Tom Brady during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BRUSH VS. SCRUFF

There’s a 17-year age difference between Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff.

That’s the widest gap in the game’s history.

Fine, but the biggest style difference has to be between Earl Morrall and Joe Namath, right?

A QUICK OUT

The Edmonton Oilers allegedly fired their general manager in the middle of a game.

“Hey,” said Trump opponents, “if they can do it …”

EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE

A 10-year-old Kentuckian won his school’s science fair by claiming Tom Brady cheats by deflating footballs.

He measured passing distances according to air pressure. His conclusion: “Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”

Now all those Patriots haters can say they’re backed by science.

ANCHORLESS

An audit has found the U.S. Naval Academy is deteriorating.

What, they couldn’t just look up the scores of the last three football games against Army?

AP New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, bottom, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh during the first half of an NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CALI CASUAL

TV ratings for the Chiefs-Patriots playoff game outdrew the Rams-Saints in Los Angeles.

And people wonder why it took 21 years to get the NFL back to L.A.

VENERABLE VINCE

An Irish woman who has done Jack Sparrow impersonations claims to have married and then split with a 300-year-old ghost pirate.

Vince Carter is thinking: “Who you calling ghost?”

AP Los Angeles Lakers' Michael Beasley, left, shoots over the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves' Taj Gibson in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

SHORT STUFF

From Fark.com: “Michael Beasley of the Lakers wore the wrong shorts. No word on if he told the person pointing it out to eat them.”

THE BOTTOM LINE

A study says 86 million Americans worry about maxing out their credit cards.

Looks like the Jazz’s price hike is going even better than expected.

LEADING OUT

Tropicana Field is becoming North America’s first cash-free ballpark.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles announced plans to become the first talent-free team in the Northern Hemisphere.