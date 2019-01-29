OFF THE BAT
Jazz pregame warmups were interrupted Friday when a bat flew into the arena and buzzed the court.
“That was scary,” Donovan Mitchell told reporters. “I was not cool with that at all.”
That goes for nearly tanking a 23-point lead against Minnesota, too.
CONSISTENCY CALLING
Bill Vinovich, who headed the officiating crew for the Rams-Saints playoff game, worked the BYU-Saint Mary’s basketball game last week at the Marriott Center.
BYU fans chanted his name and held up mocking signs.
Once again he paid no attention to the interference.
STORY TIME
Social media was at its awful best when West Virginia’s basketball team was falsely accused of catching the wrong plane to Knoxville and landing in Phoenix.
Ho-hum, another day of fake news in the Twittersphere.
Next thing you know they’ll be saying the Pac-12 has problems.
BRUSH VS. SCRUFF
There’s a 17-year age difference between Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff.
That’s the widest gap in the game’s history.
Fine, but the biggest style difference has to be between Earl Morrall and Joe Namath, right?
A QUICK OUT
The Edmonton Oilers allegedly fired their general manager in the middle of a game.
“Hey,” said Trump opponents, “if they can do it …”
EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE
A 10-year-old Kentuckian won his school’s science fair by claiming Tom Brady cheats by deflating footballs.
He measured passing distances according to air pressure. His conclusion: “Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”
Now all those Patriots haters can say they’re backed by science.
ANCHORLESS
An audit has found the U.S. Naval Academy is deteriorating.
What, they couldn’t just look up the scores of the last three football games against Army?
CALI CASUAL
TV ratings for the Chiefs-Patriots playoff game outdrew the Rams-Saints in Los Angeles.
And people wonder why it took 21 years to get the NFL back to L.A.
VENERABLE VINCE
An Irish woman who has done Jack Sparrow impersonations claims to have married and then split with a 300-year-old ghost pirate.
Vince Carter is thinking: “Who you calling ghost?”
SHORT STUFF
From Fark.com: “Michael Beasley of the Lakers wore the wrong shorts. No word on if he told the person pointing it out to eat them.”
THE BOTTOM LINE
A study says 86 million Americans worry about maxing out their credit cards.
Looks like the Jazz’s price hike is going even better than expected.
LEADING OUT
Tropicana Field is becoming North America’s first cash-free ballpark.
Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles announced plans to become the first talent-free team in the Northern Hemisphere.