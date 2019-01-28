SALT LAKE CITY — The wait for BYU’s first Stone Cold 21 milk is over.

What’s happening: On Monday, BYU announced the release of a new mint brownie flavored chocolate milk.

The release coincides with the school's 21st year of being ranked the most “Stone Cold Sober” school in the U.S by The Princeton Review.

It’s here! Starting today, you can find Mint Brownie Chocolate Milk wherever BYU Creamery Milk is sold: campus vending machines, The Cougareat, The Blue Line Deli and all Creamery locations. pic.twitter.com/e2RRzi0Sio — BYU (@BYU) January 28, 2019

The “Stone Cold Sober” ranking is based on a survey of students from each college campus in the U.S.

According to BYU News, “student ratings concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at their school, the number of hours they study each day outside of class time and the popularity of fraternities/sororities at their school” determine each school’s ranking.

BYU consistently comes out on top, and the school is celebrating with the release of their new flavor.

Where you can purchase it: Stone Cold 21 milk can be purchased wherever BYU Creamery milk is sold.