SALT LAKE CITY — "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" host Guy Fieri visited Salt Lake City to sink his teeth into a local family-owned bakery, Hruska's Kolaches.

Fieri's experience at the bakery will be featured in the episode "Handy Helpings," which airs Friday at 10 p.m. MST on the Food Network.

According to Hruska's Kolaches website, the bakery began with three siblings from Texas and "a secret recipe from their grandmother." The sweet and savory pastries are made daily at locations in Provo and Salt Lake City.

But Hruska's Kolaches isn't the first Utah restaurant to be featured in "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."

Here are other Utah locations featured

Burger Bar

An episode on Burger Bar, located in Roy, aired on "All Kinds of BBQ" during season 3 of the show.

"Guy says the Burger Bar in Roy, Utah, has been "doing it right" for 52 years. He loved the Big Ben burger, and although he ordered his as a single, you can order yours double, quarter, quad and even bigger. No burger is complete without the uber crunchy, thrice-fried fries served with fry sauce," according to the Food Network.

Red Iguana

Mike Terry, Deseret News FILE - The Mexican restaurant Red Iguana, located in Salt Lake City, was featured in "A Taste of Everywhere" from season 4 of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."

Red Iguana, located in Salt Lake City, was featured in "A Taste of Everywhere" from season 4.

"The Cardenas family has been serving Mexican food 365 days a year since 1965. While their extensive menu offers everything from cochinita pibil to enchiladas suizas, the collection of mouthwatering moles (seven in total) is the signature showcase and a tribute to Mexico's national dish," according to the Food Network.

Lone Star Taqueria

Lone Star Taqueira, located in Salt Lake City, was featured in "Doin' Their Own Thing" from season 4.

"Lone Star Taqueria near Salt Lake City always attracts the crowds — Guy said 'it felt like (he) walked into a fiesta.' Locals love the carne adovada burritos and steak tacos made by Manuel Valdez and his brother. Guy was amazed by the shrimp burrito, calling it 'nothin' but happy,'" according to the Food Network.

Pat's BBQ

Another Salt Lake City restaurant, Pat's BBQ, was featured in "Neighborhood Favorites" from season 5.

"Who says great barbecue is reserved for the South? At Pat's BBQ in Salt Lake City, Pitmaster Pat Barber is what Guy calls a 'culinary gangster' because of his unbeatable briskets, chickens and sausages that he smokes for 10 hours at a time, or as Guy put it, 'cha-ching money,'" according to the Food Network.

Oh Mai Vietnamese Sandwich Kitchen

Located in South Salt Lake, this restaurant was featured in "International Family Style" from season 19.

"You can expect real-deal Vietnamese food at Oh Mai. The garlic-butter rib-eye steak topped with veggies, mayo and black pepper-onion vinaigrette is a must-try. The brisket pho is also a standout. Guy likes to put Thai basil, jalapeño, bean sprouts, lime juice and Sriracha in his for the perfect pho," according to the Food Network.

Maxwell's East Coast Eatery

Maxwell's is located in Salt Lake City. The restaurant was featured in "From Meatballs to Lollipops" from season 19.

"The Chicken Parmigiano is one of Maxwell’s most-popular items; it features chicken that is lightly breaded and sautéed, topped with mozzarella, then served with Mom Mom’s Gravy (marinara sauce) and a side of fettuccine. Guy loves the 10-ounce meatball you can add to any of your pastas," according to the Food Network.

Tin Roof Grill

This Sandy-based restaurant was featured in "From Meatballs to Lollipops" from season 19.

"Tin Roof Grill offers a little bit of everything: pizzas, burgers and even Asian-influenced appetizers. Take Guy’s lead and start with the croquettes stuffed with gooey cheddar cheese and succulent bits of smoked Canadian bacon. Then dig into a decadent pizza topped with pesto, white bean purée and tender slices of flat-iron steak. Finish with a slice of the raspberry charlotte cheesecake, which features a pound-cake crust and a creamy filling studded with fresh berries," according to the Food Network.

Proper Burger Company

This Salt Lake City burger restaurant will be featured in "Handy Helpings" that airs Friday.

"Their Burger Menu is intense and full of such originality and creativity you'll smile just looking at it. A fresh and never frozen patty is the first choice, or you can change it up with a chicken patty, vegan burger, etc," according to a fan site for "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."

Blue Plate Diner

Tom Smart, Deseret News FILE - Food Network star Guy Fieri, shooting at the Blue Plate Diner for his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show in Salt Lake City, Utah May. 8, 2008.

Blue Plate Diner, located in Salt Lake City, was featured on "Bar Food" from season 4.

"The Blue Plate Diner prides itself on homemade food, a sentiment that is clearly evident in their popular corned beef hash and smoked salmon — both are done completely in-house. Guy was impressed by their Mexican dishes, such as tamales and pork chili verde," according to the Food Network.

Moochie's Meatballs & More

Moochie's Meatballs & More, located in Salt Lake City, was featured on "Grabbin' a Sandwich" on season 4.

"When Philadelphia native Joanna Rendi moved to Salt Lake City, she wasn't happy with the quality of the sandwich shops in the area — so she made Moochie's Meatballs. Guy says the meatball sub will 'knock your head off.' Also try the authentic Philly cheese steak with Joanna's marinara sauce," according to the Food Network.

Ruth's Diner

Tom Smart, Deseret News FILE - Located in Salt Lake City, Ruth's Diner was featured in "Places You Sent Me" from season 5 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives".

Located in Salt Lake City, Ruth's Diner was featured in "Places You Sent Me" from season 5.

"Not only is Ruth's Diner almost 90 years old, but it's also home to "biscuit-baking bad boy" Ines Monreal, who has made nearly 3 million biscuits (including some blindfolded). Guy devoured the fluffy biscuits. Meanwhile, locals love Ruth's braised chicken and deep-fried mac and cheese," according to the Food Network.

Sammy's Bistro

This Park City restaurant was featured in "Cross Country Comfort Food" from season 19.

"Guy stops by Sammy’s Bistro to try the gourmet items that can be had at affordable prices. He marvels at the creativity of dishes like the savory chicken bowl, featuring tender chicken coated in spices, and the “Chivito” Club Sandwich composed of pork tenderloin, fried eggs and other tasty fillings," according to the Food Network.

Tom Smart, Deseret News FILE - Jon Huntsman thanks Aristo's owner Aristides Boutsikakis as he leaves a fundraiser Aristo's restaurant on 224 South 1300 East Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aristo's Greek Restaurant was featured in "International Family Style" from season 19.

Aristo's Greek Restaurant

Located in Salt Lake City, Aristo's Greek Restaurant was featured in "International Family Style" from season 19.

"Guy swings by Aristo’s for old-school Greek cuisine with a modern twist. He swears the grilled octopus drizzled with Cretan extra virgin olive oil and lemon will make a convert of anyone. The lamb tacos are also a hit; Guy says 'the lamb is perfect, tortillas are great (and) the feta is fantastic,'" according to the Food Network.

The Silver Star Cafe

Another Park City restaurant, The Silver Star Cafe, was featured in "Cross Country Comfort Food" from season 19.

"With its eclectic menu and prime spot by the Silver Star chairlift, this cafe is a great place to eat after skiing. Locals rave about the pork osso bucco and the vegetarian mushroom stroganoff. Guy can’t resist the pork belly with braised white beans, caramelized apples and Carolina BBQ sauce," according to the Food Network.

Finn's Cafe

Located in Salt Lake City, Finn's Cafe was featured in "Cultural Twist" from season 29.

"Chef and owner Finn Gurholt Jr. is carrying on his father’s tradition of serving American cuisine with a Scandinavian twist at Finn’s Cafe. Customers rave about the classic Weinerschnitzel and the Jule Kake French Toast, which is made with a traditional Norwegian Christmas bread with raisins, citron and cardamom," according to the Food Network.

Curry Pizza

This West Valley City restaurant was featured in "Cultural Twist" from season 29.

"At Curry Pizza, chef and owner Bhinda Singh combines classic Indian sauces and toppings with his thin and crispy naan-based pizza dough," according to the Food Network.