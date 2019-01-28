SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump said Monday that he supports measures to bring Bible study into classrooms.

“Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Starting to make a turn back? Great!”

Why it matters: The tweet comes as multiple states had introduced legislation to allow public school students to study the historical significance of the Bible, according to The Washington Post.

“The legislation has drawn objections from groups seeking to protect the separation of church and state. The groups argue that the bills are backdoor attempts to promote Christianity in public schools,” The Washington Post reported.

Context: Aaron McWilliams, a Republican state representative from North Dakota, explained to Fox Newswhy there are multiple states considering this legislation.

“There’s a separation of church and state, but there’s not a separation of books from education,” McWilliams said.

Williams told Fox News earlier in January that his state has proposed a bill that would allow for elective Bible study classes to fit the social studies curriculum.

"The intention of this bill is to provide an option to schools to teach a class on the Bible from a historical perspective," he said. "My position is that no religious text should be excluded from being taught as it relates to the historical or philosophical influences in our history or on our society today."

Bigger picture: Other states considering legislation surrounding Bible literacy include Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia and Florida.