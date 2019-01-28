SALT LAKE CITY — The 2019 legislative session opens Monday at 10 a.m.

Two new leaders will guide the 45-day session, with Sen. Stuart Adams set to preside over the Senate and Rep. Brad Wilson will become the next speaker of the House.

• Expected to be the top issue this year is reforming Utah's sales tax laws, though specific proposals are not expected immediately.

• Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant will give the annual State of the Judiciary report Monday afternoon in separate addresses to each chamber, beginning at 2:15 p.m. in the House.