SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who prosecutors say killed her family's pet cat in front of her children now faces multiple charges.

Ariane Christine Borg, 38, of Holladay, was charged Jan. 17 in 3rd District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony; torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony; and two counts of child abuse, a class A misdemeanor. A $100,000 warrant was issued for her arrest. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on that warrant on Saturday.

On Sept. 25, Unified police were called to the Borgs' home where two children, ages 10 and 16, reported their mother was "going crazy," according to charging documents.

"Both children were found crying hysterically," and told the responding officers that Borg "'beat their cat over and over again' and snapped its neck," the charges state.

One child told investigators that she saw Borg "hold the cat by the legs and pound it repeatedly on a table," the charges state.

The children told police that their mother "goes crazy" almost every night and was "going insane" on the night the cat was killed, according to charging documents.

When officers found Borg in the house, she was covered in blood and had to be taken to a local hospital to be treated for self-inflicted stab wounds, the charges state.

Due to the events, a therapist has diagnosed the 10-year-old girl with acute stress disorder while stating she, "has suffered multiple types of abuse/trauma at the hands of her mother" for the events of that night.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

A hotline for children suspected of being abused or neglected is available 24/7 at 1-855-323-3237.