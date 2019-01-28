A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Scientists now say a moon rock brought back by the Apollo 14 crew originated on earth but was sent into the moon billions of years ago after an asteroid collided with earth. Allegedly inscribed on the rock in ancient handwriting was, “Build a wall to keep the asteroids out!”

---

The president’s former associate Roger Stone was arrested last week on allegations he had improper contact with Russians. Stone has a tattoo of a smiling Richard Nixon on his back. He has said this is because he admires the former president’s “indestructability.” Maybe he didn’t hear how that Watergate thing turned out.

---

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were locked in a battle last week over whether the president would be allowed to give his State of the Union address in the House chamber. The president blinked first, apparently aware that insisting on a 90-minute speech in the middle of prime-time weeknight viewing was not something Americans thought would make them great again.

---

State of the Union speeches have become little more than political commercials for presidents in recent years. Few people pay any attention. If you want proof, just remember that President Bill Clinton, speaking right after the end of a long government shutdown, said in his 1996 speech, “I challenge all of you in this chamber: Never, ever shut the federal government down again.”

---

Of course, that was the same speech in which he said, “The era of big government is over.” What he failed to add was that this was because the era of gargantuan government was beginning.

---

Before Woodrow Wilson, most presidents used to just send a written report on the state of the union to members of Congress. Trump ought to consider posting his speech on YouTube; I’m sure Americans would promise to take a look — as soon as they had the time, that is. He could even add applause sounds at appropriate times.

---

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told furloughed federal workers they should not take food from food banks. They should take out loans, instead. No surprise the U.S. government wants them to borrow money. Misery loves company.

---

If you had a friend whose organization rang up $22 trillion in credit card debt, would you take his advice?