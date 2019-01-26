DRAPER — A familiar face will take over the Salt Lake County mayor's office.

Salt Lake County Democrats elected Jenny Wilson to replace Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who resigned as mayor after being elected to Congress last November. Wilson will fill the remaining two years of McAdams' term and will have to run for election in 2020 to retain the seat.

A total of 760 (of 1,107) Salt Lake County Democratic Party Central Committee members participated in the special election at Corner Canyon High School. Wilson defeated Shireen Ghorbani on the second round of voting with 55 percent of the vote. Salt Lake County Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw and Stone Fonua were elminated on the first ballot.

Wilson, the first woman Democrat to hold the position, will be sworn in next Tuesday.

Wilson, who has served on the County Council for a decade, said she has the experience to serve as mayor.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, attends the Salt Lake County Democratic Party's Central Committee's election to choose his successor as county mayor at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

"It has given me an opportunity to engage in the issues and to listen to my constituents," she said, listing air quality, homelessness and affordable housing as key issues.

Wilson said she can build on the successes for former Democratic mayors Peter Corroon and McAdams.

"But to build on those success we need someone who is in the driver's seat on policy and someone who has been there," she said.

Wilson, who lost her race for U.S. Senate last November, said she will be at the state Capitol next week as the Utah Legislature takes session to ensure lawmakers don't repeal the Medicaid expansion initiative voters approved in November.

"We have to spend our political capital wisely. We have a lot of political capital this year. We received it from your work," she told Salt Lake County Democrats. "We've got to have an advocate for us who knows this community."

Ghorbani didn't seek any endorsements during her campaign, and unlike the other candidates who brought large entourages to the stage, she delivered her candidate speech alone.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Shireen Ghorbani, a candidate for Salt Lake County mayor, speaks at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, as the Salt Lake County Democratic Party's Central Committee chooses a successor to Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.

"This is between you and me," she told voters.

Ghorbani, who lost her bid for Congress last November, downplayed the need for political experience, noting neither Corroon nor McAdams has previously worked in county government.

"We need a mayor who will work on the inclusive growth, be aggressive about sustainability and provide a social safety net that works for everyone," she said.

"How are we going to add half a million people to this county by 2050 without planning carefully?" Ghorbani said. "We have to be funding for affordable housing in all areas of the county. … We have to be fighting for equal access to education."

Bradshaw, who has served on the County Council since 2010, said he talked to many residents about issues facing the county such as air quality, open space access and affordable housing.

"I have to admit I'm a bit of a policy geek," he said in his election speech. "When I see a problem in our community, I am willing to come up with the right policies and, more importantly, a collaborative action plan to fix it."

McAdams said the new mayor would have an approach to leadership that differs from his, but is just as important. He said he would support whoever is elected.