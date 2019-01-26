SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart truck drivers may soon make $90,000.

Walmart announced Thursday that the drivers will receive a $0.01 increase on their per-mile wage and a $0.50 raise in activity pay for their arrive and arrive/drop occurrences.

The company said drivers can earn a possible average yearly salary of $87,500 per year for their first year. That number could only go up as they stay on longer.

The company plans to hire 900, according to KXAN.

“These hiring events are both improving the skill level of our candidates and enriching their onboarding experience,” said Lori Furnell, Walmart’s director of driver talent acquisition. “We’re leaning heavily on the expertise of our Walmart road team and our certified driver trainers to grow our skilled fleet of professional drivers.”

Want to drive?: Interested parties need 30 months of full-time experience without any traffic violations within the last three years, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Flashback: Walmart aired its first national television ad campaign to recruit more drivers, offering referral bonuses of close to $1,500, according to Business Insider.

Hires: Walmart hired about 1,400 new drivers in 2018, which is an increase from the 922 hired back in 2017, according to Yahoo Finance.

Bigger picture: “Walmart has overhauled the way it recruits, trains, and pays truck drivers considerably in the past year, as America faces a truck-driver shortage. A lack of trucking labor has recently upped prices of everything from toothpaste to Amazon Prime,” according to Business Insider.