The government shutdown remains the most talked-about story, but the Covington controversy and Super Bowl were also popular topics this week.

The week started with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday was spent honoring the minister and activist who is remembered as one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement.

Bill Bramhall

Federal workers are going without a second paycheck as the partial government shutdown now extends more than a month.

President Trump announced Friday a deal had been reached to temporarily open the government for three weeks.

Bill Bramhall

Nick Anderson

Republicans and Democrats appear to be at a standstill when it comes to funding President Donald Trump's border wall between Mexico and Canada.

Much of the dialogue about the wall funding and shutdown has been between Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Dana Summers

Dana Summers

After some back-and-forth between the president and Pelosi, Trump's State of the Union address will be delayed until after the shutdown ends.

Lisa Benson

Scott Stantis

A video emerged this week showing an apparent standoff between Covington Catholic High School students and a Native American elder. The video went viral and immediately started sparking controversy.

Later, another video surfaced that showed the situation in a different context, causing confusion and making many wonder just what exactly happened.

Chan Lowe

A no-call in Sunday's NFL championship game has caused many New Orleans Saints fans to get upset.

Walt Handelsman

Walt Handelsman

The New England Patriots will once again be in the Super Bowl.