Shut up!

Anne Hathaway just confirmed that Queen Mia Thermapolis and Dowager Princess Clarisse Renaldi will most likely be returning to the big screen in the near future.

What happened: In an interview Thursday on “Watch What Happens Live,” a viewer phoned in to ask Hathaway if she’d heard anything about "Princess Diaries 3."

“There is a script for the third movie,” Hathaway responded. “There is a script. I want to do it, Julie (Andrews) wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Hathaway, who has largely remained quiet when it comes to the continuation of the "Princess Diaries" series, said that she, Andrews and Chase love the series as much as fans and don’t want to produce a third film “unless it’s perfect.”

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready,” Hathaway said, “but we’re working on it.”

In March 2016, the late Garry Marshall, who directed the “Princess Diaries” films, told People magazine that he had been in talks with Hathaway to film a third “Princess Diaries” movie in Manhattan.

Marshall died in July of that year due to complications from pneumonia following a stroke, according to BuzzFeed News.

Andrews told Buzzfeed News, “I think we might do it in honor of him. Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to ..."

Andrews confirmed that she would “very willingly and happily do it” and that Hathaway was “very keen to do it.”

Chris Pine also seems to have expressed interest in a third film. During a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly in Jan. 2016, a fan asked Pine, “Don’t you pray every night for a ‘Princess Diaries 3’?”

Pine responded, “Have you been reading my diary???”

Hathaway’s representative told BuzzFeed in 2016 that it was “way too premature to discuss this project,” but in July 2017, Meg Cabot, author of the “Princess Diaries” book series the films were based on, told Entertainment Weekly she had heard a script existed and there was interest in doing a third film.

When asked what the third film would include, Cabot remained mum. “I’m not allowed to say,” she said. “I would love to sit and talk about [it] but I can’t.”

Hathaway’s comments Thursday night confirmed rumors about a script.

"Princess Diaries 2" was released in 2004, which makes a sequel a long time coming for many fans.

If you can’t bear to wait for a third film, there are 11 books in Cabot’s “Princess Diaries” series that can hold you off in the meantime.

Watch Anne Hathaway's interview with Andy Cohen below: