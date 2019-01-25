SALT LAKE CITY — The St. George Utah Temple, first dedicated on April 6, 1877, and the oldest-operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will close Nov. 4 to undergo "extensive structural, mechanical, electrical, finish and plumbing work," according to the church's Newsroom site.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022.

In announcing 12 new temples at last October's general conference, President Russell M. Nelson also said that the Salt Lake and other pioneer-era temples will be renovated.

"With the passage of time, temples are inevitably in need of refreshing and renewal. To that end, plans are now being made to renovate and update the Salt Lake Temple and other pioneer generation temples,” President Nelson said. “Details on these projects will be shared as they are developed.”

The St. George Temple was the first completed in Utah and underwent remodeling in 1975.

According to Newsroom, more information on the renovation will be made available later this year.