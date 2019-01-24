SALT LAKE CITY — It’s fair to say something’s going right with your shot when Kyle Korver, one of the most prolific marksmen in NBA history, wants to get pointers from you.

On Wednesday night in the Utah Jazz’s 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Jae Crowder connected on not one, but two four-point plays in the fourth quarter alone, as he got fouled on two separate occasions while shooting a 3-pointer that went in. No official stat for four-point plays is kept, but Crowder has certainly had a bunch this season.

“Jae leads the league in this,” Korver quipped after the game. “He gets fouled on half his threes somehow. It’s amazing. I need to learn his ways.”

Owner of arguably the most beautiful shot in basketball, Korver might not want to change his mechanics too much to try to draw more fouls on 3-point attempts, but the way Crowder shoots is the primary reason he gets so many four-point chances.

With a little kick forward and longer follow through than many players, defenders who are closing out on Crowder often end up invading his airspace before he completes his shot, resulting in a foul.

While Crowder has made less than 33 percent of his tries from distance on the season, the ones he gets fouled on are going in at a high rate, giving him a chance for another point at the charity stripe.

In his view, the follow-through, made shots and foul calls all go hand-in-hand.

“When I follow all the way through, I have a better chance of making it,” he said postgame. “Guys close out very hard sometimes. Tonight that was one of the cases.”

Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates after detaining a three point shot and getting fouled as the Jazz and the Nuggets play an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Crowder’s first of the night came with 7:25 remaining. Donovan Mitchell made a nifty move into the lane and rose for a layup that was swatted out to the 3-point line by Denver’s Torrey Craig. The ball went right to Korver in the corner, however, and he swung it to Crowder above the break. Crowder shot it, got fouled by Will Barton and the ball swished in. The ensuing free throw stretched the Jazz’s lead from seven to 11.

Then with just over three minutes remaining and Utah clinging to a six-point lead, Mitchell swung the ball from above the break to Crowder in the corner. Defending Crowder, Barton got his hand on the ball, but Crowder gathered it, took a dribble, paused to get Barton in the air, rose up and released the shot.

It was originally ruled a two-point shot but changed to a 3 upon official review as Crowder raised his arms to encourage fans to get loud.

“I knew I was going up against the shot clock,” he said. “I wanted to pump fake, get (Barton) off his feet a little bit, try to get a clean look at it, and that’s what happened.”