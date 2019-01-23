SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most popular Valentine’s Day candies won’t be on the shelves this year.

Why it matters: Conversation hearts’ reign as the most sold Valentine’s Day candy has come to an end, as sales have dropped 80 percent, according to CandyStore.com.

The conversation heart candies — which feature little romantic sayings such as “Be Mine” and “Marry me” — will no longer reach the shelves since its parent company, Necco, went out of business in 2018, according to The Boston Globe.

So for now, don’t expect to see those lovable candies around.

However: There are some competitors out there that release conversation candies, so you’ll still see the candy type on the shelves. It just won’t be the SweetHearts, specifically.

M&Ms proved to be on the rise, claiming the No. 2 spot in three different states and becoming the third most popular candy in five other states,according to CandyStore.com data.

Utah: Hershey’s Kisses topped the state of Utah as the most popular candy this year, according to the data.