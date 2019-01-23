SALT LAKE CITY — A bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run crash died Tuesday and the driver who allegedly struck him was arrested.

Tot Nguyen, 72, was crossing 400 South near 1033 West about 6 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to Salt Lake police. The car continued without stopping, police stated. Investigators Wednesday were looking for a white car, possibly a Nissan, believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run.

Late Wednesday evening, Sotero Valerio Torres, 36, was arrested in connection with the crash.

"We are thankful for the hard work the detectives put in to make an arrest in this case," the Salt Lake Police Department tweeted.

Police said the area where the cyclist was hit was dark and it's unclear whether Nguyen was wearing reflective clothing. Another person who witnessed the crash said he almost hit Nguyen before the other driver hit him, police stated.