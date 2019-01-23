PROVO — Police are calling the shooting death of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners a capital offense.

On Wednesday, a police affidavit on the arrest of Matt Frank Hoover, 40, was released. Hoover was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder.

"This is a capital felony and a felony committed while on felony probation, both of which are subject to the presumption of a no-bail hold while awaiting jury trial," the arresting officer from Adult Probation and Parole wrote in his report.

The Utah County Attorney's Office is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at which time formal charges are expected to be announced.

On Jan. 5, officers from the Provo and Orem police departments were attempting to arrest Hoover, who was spotted in a pickup truck in the parking lot of Bed Bath and Beyond, 50 W. University Parkway in Orem.

Hoover had two warrants out for his arrest and had allegedly made threatening comments toward police that he did not want to go back to jail.

Officers surrounded Hoover's truck, approaching from both the driver's side and passenger side. Police gave Hoover commands to surrender, but he disobeyed them, according to the affidavit.

Another officer reached into the truck through the passenger door to try and pull Hoover out. Hoover, however, "put the vehicle in reverse, and backed into a police vehicle. Hoover then put the vehicle in drive, drove forward sideswiping a storefront, then drove the vehicle westbound through a parking lot before coming to a stop," according to the report.

When the vehicle stopped, Shinners tried to help the officer on the passenger side get Hoover out of the vehicle. That's when Hoover shot Shinners once on the left side of his body, and Shinners returned fire, striking Hoover once in the abdomen, the affidavit states.

Shinners was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but the bullet hit him in an area that was not covered. At first, other officers didn't realize Shinners had been shot. But after he walked away from the truck and kneeled on the pavement on one knee, other officers quickly recognized something was wrong. Shinners was rushed in a police car to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.

Hoover was in a hospital for nearly two weeks before being released and booked into the Utah County Jail.

The gun Hoover allegedly used was reported stolen in December 2017, according to the affidavit. One of Hoover's associates later told police that Hoover referred to the .380 pistol as the "Purple People Eater" and the "Purple Monster."

"They said Hoover kept the firearm in his back pocket and would not go anywhere without it. They also stated Hoover routinely made comments about not going back to prison and stated he would 'shoot it out' with police," the affidavit states. "Hoover made the comment that the next time he was pulled over by police, he was going to shoot to kill and hoped he was killed."

Orem police also engaged in a chase with Hoover on Nov. 1 but called off the pursuit due to safety concerns. It was during that incident that investigators learned from Hoover's ex-wife that "Hoover had made statements to her indicating he would rather 'suicide by cop' than go back to prison," according to the report.

This story will be updated throughout the day following the press conference.