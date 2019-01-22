After signing with the Houston Rockets last summer, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony only played 10 games for them before leaving the squad as the team explored its options for getting off his contract.

On Tuesday, the Rockets traded him, sending him and a couple of other pieces to the Chicago Bulls for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic, a player whom the Utah Jazz selected 53rd overall in the 2008 draft but never played in the NBA.

What?

Under league rules, teams retain the rights to drafted players if they are playing overseas. In essence, those players can only sign with the NBA team that owns their rights, although those rights can be traded to another team. Born in Serbia, Dragicevic was playing for one of the top teams there when the Jazz drafted him with the 53rd overall pick in 2008.

The Jazz traded his rights to the Dallas Mavericks in 2012 in a deal headlined by Lamar Odom (Utah reacquired Mo Williams after drafting him in 2003). Dragicevic's rights were then traded by Dallas to the Bulls in 2014 for backup Greg Smith.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-9 Dragicevic, 32, has played all over Europe in the last decade. Just last month, he joined a team in Spain.