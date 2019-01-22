SALT LAKE CITY — You probably thought you heard the end of “Fight Song.” But 11-year-old Angelica Hale wants to make sure you never forget it.

Hale, a kidney transplant survivor, appeared on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on Monday night and earned a Golden Buzzer after she performed “Fight Song,” according to USA Today.

Hale, who finished second in season 12 back in 2017, losing out to ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, mesmerized the crowd with her performance of Rachel Platten’s hit song.

"Tonight, I really am fighting for my place on 'AGT: The Champions,' and I think this song really applies to what I’m doing today," Hale said.

Heidi Klum’s reaction: "You are like the little boss lady that you are; you came here to win.”

Howie Mandel's reaction: "You showed up and ripped the ceiling off this theater," Mandel said. "You know what, that was your fight song, and if I can do anything I’m going to help you win this fight."

Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends Hale through to the next round.

Next up: Hale isn't scared about the finals.

"I have always been a fighter. When I was 4 years old my kidney stopped working and I needed a new kidney transplant," Hale revealed. "Thankfully my mom was a match and she gave me her kidney. … Never stop fighting, because you never know what will happen."

Golden Buzzer: Earlier this month, Susan Boyle returned to the stage for “AGT: The Champions.” She won the Golden Buzzer as well for her performance.

Fight song: Many will remember the hit “Fight Song” as the theme song for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. That song hasn’t aged well.