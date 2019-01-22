SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a reason Sarah Sanders doesn’t appear at press briefings that much anymore.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings any more, blaming inaccurate media coverage as the reason why.

“The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!” Trump tweeted.

Record: The White House has been criticized recently for not holding enough press briefings, according to Fox News. The last one occurred on Dec. 18, which was 35 days ago.

This actually marks Sanders’ longest stretch of not appearing at the briefings. The stretch has occurred during the government shutdown, too.

The previous record was 29 days, according to ABC News.

Not alone: Trump isn’t the only one defending Sanders’ time away from the podium. White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said there should be fewer press briefings.

“She will come back when she finds a reason to do that, because so often, so funny, because the media often tell us when Sarah Sanders stands … at this podium, ‘Why can’t we hear from the president? We need to hear more from the president,’” Gidley said on “America’s Newsroom."

“Sarah Sanders will absolutely be back to the podium … delivering the message to the American people,” he said.

Not entirely gone: According to The Washington Post, Sanders “and other White House officials have spoken to reporters in more-informal gaggles on the White House driveway several times since then. Most often, those sessions occur after television interviews conducted from the White House grounds.”