“Fox & Friends” apologized Monday after mistakenly airing a tribute graphic implying that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away.

The graphic included the dates 1933 to 2019 next to an image of Ginsburg.

According to The Huffington Post, the graphic remained on-screen for several moments before cutting to an interview by host Ainsley Earhardt.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy apologized later in the segment for the graphic, calling it a “big mistake,” according to Business Insider.

”A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it,” Doocy said. “We don’t want to make it seem anything other than ― that was a mistake.”

Ginsburg, who is 85, has been in the news frequently over the past few months for health-related issues.

Last month, Ginsburg had two cancerous growths removed from her lung. The surgery caused her to miss oral arguments in the Supreme Court for the first time in 25 years, according to Business Insider.

Ginsburg was also hospitalized in November after breaking three ribs in a fall.

Ginsburg has had two previous bouts of cancer, according to the Associated Press, once in 1999 and again in 2009.

According to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg’s most recent surgery recovery is “on track” and no further treatment is required.

Last summer, Ginsburg told a crowdattending a production of “The Originalist” that she anticipates serving five more years on the court.

Ginsburg: "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

Ginsburg has served on the Supreme Court since 1993.