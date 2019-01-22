SPREADING THE CHEDDAR

After reaching the Super Bowl for the ninth time, Tom Brady was in classic cliché mode Sunday.

He called Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes “a great player with a great team.” He said he was “proud of our team, ” and “the odds were stacked against us” and the Chiefs “had no quit.”

Even on National Cheese Lover’s Day, that’s a lot of cheese.

WHAT MATTERS MOST

Deseret News Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Donovan Mitchell won’t defend his dunking title during this year’s All-Star Weekend.

He says he wants to concentrate on “helping my team make a deep run (in the) second half of the season.”

In other words, why dunk when you can slam dunk?

MUSCLE MEMORY

Ex-Jazz guard Alec Burks put up modest numbers upon his return to Utah as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he did do one notable thing: block a Rudy Gobert shot.

Once a resident of Swat Lake City, always a resident …

A SAFE PLACE

Deseret News Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood (1) during the first half of the game agains the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

A Kansas City woman reportedly makes $40,000 a year as a “professional cuddler.” She offers comfort, understanding and reassurance by hugging people.

Sources say the Cavaliers have booked her for the entire month of February.

SHORT STUFF

The Lakers’ Michael Beasley unwittingly attempted to check into a game last week wearing practice shorts.

Who could blame him? Until LeBron James returns, they’re all practice games.

BRAIN DRAIN

China says it has created the world’s first artificial intelligence anchorman.

Not necessarily.

Here in the U.S., artificially intelligent broadcasting has been around since ESPN aired the first lumberjack championship, hasn’t it?

BIRD BRAIN

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a music store and stealing two guitars, then returning to steal three more.

Reports say his only statement to reporters after his capture was this: “Go Eagles!”

There goes the last positive sports fan in Philadelphia.

A GOLDEN TEAM

AP Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Stephen Curry, from left, celebrate during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Warriors won 112-94. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DeMarcus Cousins told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols the Warriors are “the most hated team in sports.”

You mean worse than the team of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland?

AN ‘I’ IN TEAM

Stat tracker Second Spectrum says James Harden has attempted more one-on-one plays this season than any NBA team.

The Jazz’s slogan this year is “Team is Everything.”

Looks like the Harden Rockets, er, Houston Rockets disagree.

MAJOR LEAGUE DIGS

AP Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Seattle Times writer Dwight Perry on Randy Johnson selling his 25,000-square-foot home: “In other words, a Big Unit.”