SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are urging motorists avoid any canyon travel as Monday's morning snowstorm is creating hazardous conditions, and some canyons are already closed due to snow, crashes or avalanche control.

Eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon is closed until conditions become less treacherous, westbound I-84 is closed in Weber Canyon due to a semi rollover and authorities are closing Little Cottonwood Canyon at 10:30 a.m. for avalanche control, police and road agencies have reported.

A backcountry closure is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday. People should stay east of Cardiff Bowl and areas underneath Cardiff in the north side of the canyon.

Elsewhere, police agencies are reporting multiple crashes and slide-offs along the roads and hazardous conditions with low visibility in Tooele County. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City is calling for 10 inches of snow to fall in Tooele County by Tuesday morning.

A motorist crashed into Millcreek precinct of the Unified Police Department at 3900 South at 6:40 a.m. Monday after the teenage driver lost control. It was unclear if the storm was a factor in the crash.

Heavy snow also led to the cancellation of a march and rally for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Westminster College.

Rocky Mountain Power was reporting a significant outage affecting 12,000 households in Draper, Bluffdale and surrounding areas. Crews have responded and are working as quickly as possible to restore power, according to the company.

Minor delays on departing flights at Salt Lake City International Airport are happening as a result of the storm, with airport authorities urging travelers to check with individual airlines for information.

