The New Orleans Saints have regained momentum early in the second half and widened their lead to 20-10 on a short touchdown catch by versatile third-string quarterback Taysom Hill.

It is Hill's third touchdown of the season but his first TD reception. It is also his fourth catch of the year. The former BYU standout also occasionally throws the ball, but mostly plays on special teams.

Here’s another angle from former Cougar David Nixon:

Great angle of the @T_Hill4 TD from some of my family at the game! pic.twitter.com/1GrFyQTC2s — David Nixon (@D_Nixon) January 20, 2019

The reaction was swift on Twitter with some interesting tidbits.

Taysom Hill has been on the field for 6 offensive plays, taking snaps at every skill position alignment at least once:



Quarterback - 2

Wide - 1

Slot - 1

Tight 1

Backfield - 1



Hill was aligned out wide on this 2-yard TD reception.#LARvsNO | #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/8yhWVxHVRQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 20, 2019

Taysom Hill is going to sign with the Patriots next season and put up 1500 yards and 10 touchdowns — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 20, 2019

Taysom Hill, a quarterback, now has a Rush TD and Rec TD this season, but no Pass TD.



Drew Brees was just 2-of-7 targeting Hill this season prior to that TD. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2019

Taysom Hill has now recorded at least one of each of the following this season:

* Completed pass

* Run

* Reception

* TD reception

* Tackle

* Fumble

* Interception thrown

* Blocked punt

* Kickoff return

* Punt return

* Converted fake punt run — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2019

After allowing the Rams to score the last 10 points of the first half, New Orleans' defense quickly forced a punt on Los Angeles' opening possession of the third quarter. After retaking possession, Saints methodically drove 71 yards with a mix of power runs by Mark Ingram and short receptions by Alvin Kamara.

Kamara caught four passes on the drive and has been the Saints' top receiver in the game with 10 receptions for 88 yards. Ingram rushed three times for 25 yards during the series, including a 16-yard carry.