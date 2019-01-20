The New Orleans Saints have regained momentum early in the second half and widened their lead to 20-10 on a short touchdown catch by versatile third-string quarterback Taysom Hill.
It is Hill's third touchdown of the season but his first TD reception. It is also his fourth catch of the year. The former BYU standout also occasionally throws the ball, but mostly plays on special teams.
After allowing the Rams to score the last 10 points of the first half, New Orleans' defense quickly forced a punt on Los Angeles' opening possession of the third quarter. After retaking possession, Saints methodically drove 71 yards with a mix of power runs by Mark Ingram and short receptions by Alvin Kamara.
Kamara caught four passes on the drive and has been the Saints' top receiver in the game with 10 receptions for 88 yards. Ingram rushed three times for 25 yards during the series, including a 16-yard carry.