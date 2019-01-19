WEST VALLEY CITY — A former military member died Saturday while swimming laps at a public pool.

The 35-year-old man was swimming laps while his wife recorded him with her phone about 2:30 p.m. at the West Valley Family Fitness Center, 5415 W. 3100 South, when he went under the water and did not surface, West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Fox said.

"The lifeguards were right on it, they jumped in there and pulled him out," Fox said.

Lifeguards attempted to revive the swimmer using CPR and a defibrillator, while an emergency crew stationed across the street arrived in less than 3 minutes to help, Fox said.

After about 25 minutes of CPR, the man was taken to a local hospital where lifesaving efforts were attempted for another 30 minutes, according to Fox. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Fox said the man was healthy and had no history of medical problems. With such a quick emergency response, Fox said "usually this is not the outcome, it's very unfortunate."

The man's name was not immediately released.

The West Valley Family Fitness Center posted on its Facebook page Saturday evening that its pools would be closed through the weekend "due to unforeseen circumstances." Pools at the facility will re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, according to the post.