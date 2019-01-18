BRIGHAM CITY — Former Utah State football standout and NFL prospect Torrey Green has been found guilty of raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth while he was a student at the school.

Eight jurors returned the verdict Friday following nearly 16 1/2 hours of deliberation, sustaining allegations of sexual assault brought by the half-dozen women and bringing the two-week trial to a close. Green was acquitted on some charges, including object rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 27.

Throughout the trial in 1st District Court, prosecutors argued it is impossible that six women who don't know each other could fabricate similar accounts of sexual assault by the same man, noting most of the women said they were assaulted while on dates in Green's apartment after he put on a movie. They alleged Green told them they would enjoy it despite their attempts to resist him.

The onetime NFL prospect, his attorneys have noted, was charged only after news reports tied Green's name to the allegations, and delays in the women's reporting ranged from several months to years.

Eli Lucero Torrey Green cries while being consoled by defense attorney Skye Lazaro, left, and private investigator E. Christian Warmsley as a jury finds him guilty of eight charges, including five counts of rape and one charge of sexual battery, in Brigham City's 1st District Court on Friday, Jan.18, 2019. Green was charged in connection to reports from six women accusing him of sexual assault while he was a football player at Utah State University.

Green, 25, testified that four of the sexual encounters between 2013 and 2015 were consensual and two never happened. He described himself on the witness stand as charming and acknowledged he is not proud that he had sex with multiple women during college, but insisted he did not rape anyone.

His attorney, Skye Lazaro, argued the defense cherry-picked evidence to build the cases and the women came forward after he signed a contract with an NFL team because they wanted attention.

Prosecutors on Thursday urged jurors not to find Green guilty of any lesser offenses, just the 11 felony charges he faces. They said the women have nothing to gain from the grueling court proceedings and pointed to evidence that several disclosed assaults before any news reports.

Green, who is from Rubidoux, California, was signed as a rookie lineman for the Atlanta Falcons following his successful time playing for USU. He was cut from the team in 2016 after initial rape allegations surfaced.

In addition to the five counts of rape, Green was found guilty of one count of object rape and forcible sexual abuse. Instead of convicting him of another count of forcible sexual abuse, the jury found Green guilty of a lesser offense of sexual battery. He was acquitted of three charges: another count of object rape, aggravated kidnapping and another count of forcible sexual abuse.

A judge combined the six cases into one trial last year, in large part due to their similarities. Another rape case remains separate, but no trial date has been set.