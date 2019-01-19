SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking for an excuse to stay out of the cold, we've got you covered with plenty of binge-worthy TV shows to keep you entertained from the comfort of your couch.

1. ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’

Marie Kondo is the best-selling author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing,” a tidying expert and now a Netflix star. In the new Netflix original “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” she takes families through her simple, but particular steps to declutter their homes and lives. Kondo’s positivity carries the show through the otherwise mundane tasks of cleaning, sorting and folding everything they own.

The first season was released Jan. 1 and is available on Netflix.

2. ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Another Netflix original released at the start of the year was “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for its third and final season. Based on the best-selling book series by Lemony Snicket, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows the lives of the Baudelaire children after their parent's sudden death. As the title suggests, the orphans are bounced from one unfortunate event to another as they try to escape the wicked Count Olaf played by a snearing Neil Patrick Harris. The show's dark elements are offset by comedy with a story that is equal parts treacherous and ridiculous.

The full series is available on Netflix.

3. ‘Carmen Sandiego’

Netflix is releasing a cartoon TV series based on the original 1985 video game “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego,” which later mophed into a popular game show in the early '90s. This new iteration follows the Lady in Red, voiced by Gina Rodriguez, as the beloved international thief who uses her pilfering skills for good to stop the evil organization V.I.L.E. The voice of preteen heartthrobe and "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard also is also featured.

Netflix will release the first season Jan. 18.

4. ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

After being rescued from a doomsday cult leader in season one, Kimmy Schmidt continues to navigate life in New York City with the help of wacky friends who have stuck with her for four seasons now.

The second half of season four comes to Netflix Jan. 25. The first three seasons are available now.

5. ‘The Gifted’

An ordinary family joins forces with a group of underground mutants after they discover their children have superpowers in Marvel’s “The Gifted.” The show is based around the world of “X-Men,” where mutants with extraordinary abilities are put on the run and have to fight for their lives.

Seasons one and two are available Hulu now.

6. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

After getting cancelled by Fox, NBC picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and it’s back for it's sixth season. Starring this year's Golden Globes co-host Andy Samberg as goofy, but hard-working Detective Jake Peralta, the whole cast play off each other's extreme personalities in this lighthearted sitcom that turns a police drama into a comedy.

Season six premiered Jan. 10 on NBC with new episodes Thursdays at 8 p.m. MST. If you need to catch up before diving into season six, the first five seasons are on Hulu, with new episodes posted each week.

7. ‘Future Man’

Josh Hutcherson stars in Hulu's original "Future Man" as the unlikely hero Josh Futterman. At the beginning of the first season, Futterman is a janitor with a passion for video games. His life changes when two warriors from the future deem him the chosen one.

Hulu released season two on Jan. 11.

8. ‘Breaking Big’

The first season of the PBS docuseries “Breaking Big” is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Premiering on PBS in 2018, the 12-episode series explores the lives of entertainers, politicians, athletes and innovators. Among the people it features are "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, "Project Runway" designer Christian Siriano and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, looking at their road to success and the hurdles they overcame to achieve their dreams.

Available on Amazon Prime.

9. ‘Victoria’

One of PBS's most popular shows, “Victoria” returned this month with Jenna Coleman's Queen Victoria and her beloved Albert, played by Tom Hughes, navigating politics and relationship highs and lows in 19th-century England. The show follows the young queen as she balances her royal duties with her family life and, of course, plenty of drama. Season three picks up in 1848 with Europe on the verge of revolution.

Season three premiered on Masterpiece PBS Jan. 13 with new episodes airing Sundays at 8 p.m. MST. Seasons one and two are available on Amazon Prime now.