Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations or ratings are included.

Awards season is officially upon us.

The first red-carpet affair kicked off earlier this month at the Golden Globe Awards, and next month will see artists and actors vying for Grammys and Oscars. With a history dating back to the early 1940s and World War II, this year's annual Golden Globes ceremony awarded Sony's “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” the best animated motion picture of 2018. Other Golden Globe nominees recently featured in Five for Families include "Ralph Breaks the Internet," "Incredibles 2" and "Isle of Dogs." Here are five additional films from the Globes for families to consider.

In theaters: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

The groundbreaking, unique film won the 2019 Golden Globe award for best animated motion picture. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduces New York teen Miles Morales as the new Spider-Man of his reality. As he struggles with a new school and puberty, the reluctant web-slinger must also learn how to use his new-found powers. Luckily he is joined by five other interdimensional Spideys who band together to stop Kingpin from destroying the multiverse. Josh Terry for the Deseret News awarded the family-friendly film three and a half out of four stars and called the must-see movie “a tribute to the Spider-Man universe” that “comic fans will likely appreciate.” The PG-rated film has a 97 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The website calls the Golden Globe winner “a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action.”

Walt Disney Pictures "Mary Poppins Returns" (2018)

In theaters: 'Mary Poppins Returns'

No one can take the place of 1965 Golden Globe winner Julie Andrews and nominee Dick Van Dyke, but Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda — 2019 Golden Globe nominees — bring their own magic and musical voices to the sequel of the 1964 film. The no-nonsense nanny returns to help the grown up Banks siblings, Michael and Jane, and Michael's children following the death of their mother. And like the original, it's not only the children she saves. The Disney musical was also nominated for best motion picture and best original score. Josh Terry for the Deseret News called the PG-rated film "practically perfect in every way" and awarded the film three stars out of four.

Netflix: 'Black Panther'

Marvel's "Black Panther" created early buzz as one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. That hype was not in vain, as the movie became the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture in the drama category at this year's Globes, according to marvel.com. The blockbuster was also nominated for best original score and best original song. Josh Terry for the Deseret News awarded the stylish film three stars out of four and called the movie "a unique entry" in the MCU with sporadic light moments and a sober tone. "Black Panther" is rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture.

DVD: 'Mirai'

Studio Chizu "Mirai"

This Japanese anime fantasy of love through the generations was nominated for best animated motion picture at this year's Globes. When his sister Mirai is born, Kun feels forgotten as the family dynamics change. In a fit of rage, he runs out of the house and finds a magical garden that transports him to meet future and past relatives. Guided by Mirai from the future, Kun's perspective changes as he sees his family members differently and eventually finds himself and becomes the brother he is meant to be. The PG-rated film has a 92 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amazon video: 'Cars'

In 2007, the Golden Globes introduced a new category: best motion picture — animated. The 2006 animated film "Cars" came away the winner in the new category at the 64th Golden Globe Awards. A speed-racing car named Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) stops in the small town of Radiator Springs and learns the true meaning of friendship in the Disney/Pixar film. The Dove Foundation awarded the G-rated film its "Family-Approved" seal for all ages, calling it a “creative and at times delightful story with something for just about everyone in the family.”