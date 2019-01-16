One of the scariest children’s books and film adaptations of all time is getting a remake, and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway will be the star.

What’s happening: According to Variety, Hathaway will star as the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ planned adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches.”

Hathaway was initially holding on the offer due to scheduling conflicts, but was confirmed Wednesday as taking the role.

What else we know: Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro are among the high-profile list of producers slated for the “Witches” remake, according to Variety.

Published in 1983, “The Witches” tells the story of a young boy and his grandmother as they battle the Grand High Witch and her children-hating cronies, who plan to eliminate every child in England.

The 1990s adaptation of “The Witches” was voted the scariest children’s film ever in a poll by Ranker.

Only time will tell if Zemeckis’ remake will be more or less nightmarish.