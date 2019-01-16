One of the scariest children’s books and film adaptations of all time is getting a remake, and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway will be the star.
What’s happening: According to Variety, Hathaway will star as the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ planned adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches.”
- Hathaway was initially holding on the offer due to scheduling conflicts, but was confirmed Wednesday as taking the role.
What else we know: Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro are among the high-profile list of producers slated for the "Witches" remake, according to Variety.
- Zemeckis told the French outlet Allocine that the film will be set in the Gothic South in the 1960s and have a “sociological spin.”
- The “Witches” remake is said to be truer to Roald Dahl’s book than the 1990 film adaptation starring Anjelica Huston.
Published in 1983, “The Witches” tells the story of a young boy and his grandmother as they battle the Grand High Witch and her children-hating cronies, who plan to eliminate every child in England.
The 1990s adaptation of “The Witches” was voted the scariest children’s film ever in a poll by Ranker.
Only time will tell if Zemeckis’ remake will be more or less nightmarish.