SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police on Wednesday identified a 26-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

The body of Ashley Vigil was found in an apartment, 820 W. 3900 South, early Tuesday. The woman's boyfriend, Angelo Terry Kirstine 24, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder.

Tributes and messages of condolence filled social media as word of Vigil's death spread.

"Omg! My heart just dropped. I was talking to Ashley the other day! She was such a caring girl and always remained a close friend to me! I’m absolutely devastated," one woman posted on Facebook.

"I’m so lost for words right now. Ashley you were my best friend. We had so many memories and we were supposed to have so much more. I never thought this would ever happen to you. You’re such an amazing beautiful person that didn’t deserve this and now I’m so lost knowing you’re not here anymore," wrote another.

"You where such a great person I’m so and always there to make people feel better, no matter what you're an angel now and you're at peace, this harsh world can’t hurt you anymore," another woman posted.

Some made reference to the senseless killing and encouraged others who are victims of domestic violence to seek help.

"Why are people so cold. I never would have thought she would be gone this young. And because of someone's anger. It blows my mind," a woman posted on Facebook. "And for whoever reading this if you are in an abusive relationship please get help. It's not fair. Nobody should be taken out this way."

A motive for the killing had not been released as of Wednesday morning. Investigators also have not said how long Vigil was dead before her body was discovered. At some point after the killing, Kirstine went to his grandparents' home to tell them something had happened, according to police.

While half of the family took Kirstine to the psychiatric unit at University of Utah Hospital, the grandfather went to Kirstine's apartment where he found Vigil and called police.

According to a Salt Lake County Jail report, "(Kirstine) was reported to have suffered from mental health-related disorders and had violent tendencies as a result of those mental health-related issues."

South Salt Lake police were called to the hospital where they placed Kirstine under arrest.

Kirstine was on parole at the time of his arrest. He was convicted in two separate cases of robbery in 2013 and sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison, according to court records. He was released from prison on parole in October.

In 2012 Kirstine was charged twice with aggravated assault in a pair of domestic violence-related incidents. Both cases were eventually thrown out when witnesses failed to come to court.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.