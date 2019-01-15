BRIGHAM CITY — By his own account, Torrey Green was the perfect date: charming, polite, focused on family and football.

Six women who allege he sexually assaulted them have said they perceived Green the same way, until they were alone with him. For the first time on Tuesday, the former Utah State University linebacker denied each of the allegations in detail, describing how he at times asked if he could kiss one woman and touch another.

"I wish I didn't break their hearts," Green, 25, said of the women, reinforcing his attorney's argument that the accusers want attention after he upset them, largely because he did not grant them another date.

"I could have done a better job of telling them and letting them know I didn't want to be in a lasting relationship. I'm sorry for that," Green said.

Green remained calm as he gave his own accounts of the half-dozen dates that took place from 2013 to 2015, and appeared to fight tears as he described how the criminal charges leveled his NFL career just as it was taking off.

The sex was either consensual or it didn't happen, according to his testimony.

"I didn't rape anyone or sexually abuse anyone," he said. The onetime defensive lineman testified that four of the women consented to sex and he did not become intimate with two others. His expression was pained and his voice faltered as he described how coaches with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 told him at a rookie training camp in Atlanta that they were dropping him due to the allegations.

Green said he isn't proud of how many women he became intimate with in college, and if he could go back he would remain abstinent and a "one-woman man" who would stay off of the app Tinder.

"It's not a good look being a player or a lady's man, sleeping around," he said.

Prosecutors picked apart the moments leading up to and during the alleged assaults from 2013 to 2015, noting four of the women said Green told them or suggested they would enjoy it, a claim Green denied. Two of the alleged victims reported Green asked if they were the type to report a rape, the state argued, and two disclosed rape in pieces they wrote ahead of any news reports.

Green denied Tuesday that he was aroused by fear in the women's eyes and their attempts to get away, and that he had admitted the crimes in a text message that referenced the women who alleged rape by saying "yes, I did, it's my fault."

He also testified to his own charisma twice on Tuesday, saying at one point, "I'm very charming."

While Green testified that he is respectful to women, prosecutors presented him with his own text messages where he used disparaging terms such as "hos" to refer to women.

Originally from Rubidoux, California, Green was signed as a rookie lineman for the Atlanta Falcons following his successful time playing for USU, but was dropped in 2016 amid the allegations. He is being held without bail in the Cache County Jail.

The moments he described leading up to the sexual encounters largely mirrored testimony of the alleged victims. He cooked chicken for one woman, M.H., before they went to his room to watch a movie, he recalled, but said she removed her own shirt before they gave each other massages before having sex.

Green's version of events conflicts with the woman's testimony last week that he had lifted up her shirt as she tried to stop him and told him no. Green on Tuesday testified that the woman, M.H., hadn't said no or pushed him away and appeared to enjoy the encounter.

He told a jury in Brigham City's 1st District Court that he met the woman and several others on the app Tinder.

"It's mostly there to have sex," he acknowledged. "Some people use it for dating."

Green also testified that he never had sex with C.D., another student he met on campus, because he was being treated for chlamydia. Both Green and the woman told jurors they weren't planning on hanging out for long because she had homework to do, but she testified that he raped her and told her, "I know you like it."

Green said he slept with another alleged victim, but stopped when she seemed hesitant, telling her, "I don't want to pressure you."

He said in that moment, he recalled his coaches and others reminding him to make sure sex is consensual and no one feels pressured. "That was going through my mind the whole time," he said.

Another woman who reported that Green had assaulted her by grinding his body against hers received only a kiss on the cheek from him after he asked permission, Green said, and they sat close together before he fell asleep.

Green graduated from Utah State with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2016. He is on trial for six counts of rape, two counts of object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

A judge combined the six cases into one trial last year, citing their similarities. One other allegation of sexual assault remains separate; a trial date has not yet been set.