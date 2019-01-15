WASHINGTON — Sony and Marvel released the first trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the new sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The film, which presumably happens after “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) heading on a school vacation with his friends and classmates. He decides to leave his suit behind.

Little does he know that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is there to rope Spider-Man back into the fray.

Watch the trailer below.

Warning: Mild language appears at the end of the trailer after the title appears.

As you’ll see in the trailer, Jake Gyllenhaal makes an appearance as the villain Mysterio. This confirms rumorsthat have hovered around the film for a few years. Gyllenhaal and Holland first explained plot details together at a comic convention in Brazil back in December.

Who is Mysterio?: Mysterio, despite his odd appearance, is actually one of the biggest Spider-Man villains who has yet to make an appearance in any of Sony’s “Spider-Man” films.

The villain can create illusions and gadgets that can take on many of Spider-Man’s abilities with ease. The two have constantly been at war since Spider-Man first put on his suit.

The fictional character Quentin Beck has been Mysterio for most of the comic book's history, even though other people have put on the suit for the role, IGN reports.

Similar to Dr. Strange, Mysterio can “blur the line between reality and fantasy, to the point where his work seems almost supernatural in nature,” according to IGN.

There was even one version of Mysterio who was “a mutant with the power to teleport and to take control of other people's bodies,” IGN reported.

Why it matters: Mysterio will make for an interesting villain for the “Spider-Man” sequel according to Den of Geek, a pop culture website.

The character will allow for plenty of action possibilities given his powers — just look at the trailer for an example — and could show off a different version of a villain than the Vulture (Michael Keaton) as seen in “Homecoming.”

Also: Mysterio’s ability to bend and blur reality may have a substantial effect on Parker.

“The thought of his loved ones (including Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and all of his chums from school) being endangered and/or killed is exactly the kind of thing that would keep Peter up at night, and Mysterio can create an illusion to show him exactly that,” according to Den of Geek. “Likewise, if he wants to dredge up the biggest regret from Peter’s past, Mysterio could create a lifelike projection of Uncle Ben, who we’ve yet to see in this universe. Seeing his ‘friendly neighborhood’ destroyed would also mess with Peter’s mind. (Of course, a lot of these ideas hinge on Mysterio working out Spider-Man’s secret identity, which isn’t exactly a sure thing.)”

A look at the tape: There are plenty of videos on YouTube that show Spider-Man and Mysterio battling. Here’s one that really hits home: