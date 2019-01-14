Days after his daughter's death following her battle with cancer, President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comforted church members in California who lost homes, loved ones, businesses and more in the Paradise Camp Fire in November 2018.

On Jan. 13, 2019, the prophet spoke to members of the Chico California Stake, offering words of hope and encouragement during a special devotional.

Despite his grief, President Nelson stated that "there is nothing we would rather do than to try to be of help to others." He continued by stating that to move past grief, it is vital to "forget about yourself and serve someone else."