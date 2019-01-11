SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart said Friday it was a “miracle” that Jayme Closs’ was found alive after missing for three months.

What happened: Smart, who was kidnapped in 2002 and has since become an advocate for kidnapping victims, posted on Instagram:

"What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive."

Context: Smart’s reaction came one day after Closs was found in Gordon, Wisconsin. She had been missing since Oct. 15, 2018. Authorities said a suspect has been taken into custody.

A nationwide search for Closs began after authorities found her parents shot dead in their Barron, Wisconsin home.

At a press conference Friday, authorities said they charged a 21-year-old man with murder and kidnapping, according to CNN.

Bigger picture: Smart, who was captured in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell from her home in Salt Lake City and found in 2003, told USA Today in a recent interview that she will always be an advocate for victims of kidnapping.