Screenshot, Instagram
Elizabeth Smart said it was a “miracle” that Jayme Closs’ was found alive after missing for three months.
SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart said Friday it was a “miracle” that Jayme Closs’ was found alive after missing for three months.

What happened: Smart, who was kidnapped in 2002 and has since become an advocate for kidnapping victims, posted on Instagram:

  • "What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive."
What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I’m so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I’m praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion and as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward. I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers! I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation. What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive. May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child. #miracleshappen #novictimblaming #hope #findingnormal #survivor #strong #brave

A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on

Context: Smart’s reaction came one day after Closs was found in Gordon, Wisconsin. She had been missing since Oct. 15, 2018. Authorities said a suspect has been taken into custody.

  • A nationwide search for Closs began after authorities found her parents shot dead in their Barron, Wisconsin home.
  • At a press conference Friday, authorities said they charged a 21-year-old man with murder and kidnapping, according to CNN.

Bigger picture: Smart, who was captured in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell from her home in Salt Lake City and found in 2003, told USA Today in a recent interview that she will always be an advocate for victims of kidnapping.

  • “When I look in the mirror, I also see a mother and a wife, and someone I am proud to be,” she said in an interview in March. “I see an advocate. I see a survivor.”
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
