SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah Ute football players announced on Twitter Tuesday that they will be transferring from the program.

Wide receiver Siaosi Mariner declared his plan in the morning, and linebacker Chris Hart did so in the evening. Both have one year of eligibility remaining.

From Tustin, California, Mariner totaled 52 catches for 785 yards with four touchdowns during his three seasons with the Utes. As a junior in 2018, Mariner tied for sixth on the team with 17 receptions for 209 yards with a score, but just four of those catches came between Sept. 8 and Nov. 24.

At one point during the season, Mariner expressed on Twitter his frustration over his role.

“This University (sic) has been nothing short of amazing to me the past four years and has taught me so much about myself,” the 6-foot-2 Mariner wrote in part on Tuesday.

As for Hart, he came to the Utes as a highly touted prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. but could never consistently break into the lineup thanks in part to injury. Over three seasons, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Hart appeared in 15 games and had five tackles and a sack.

"I appreciate the experience and all the love Utah has showed me over the years, and forever grateful for the brotherly bond with my teammates and the knowledge learned from my coaches but God has a different route for me," he wrote Tuesday.