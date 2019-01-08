SALT LAKE CITY — A new trailer for “Captain Marvel” aired Monday night during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson.

What happened: The trailer shows hero Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) explaining the difference between Skrull and Kree, two major warring alien factions from the Marvel comics.

We see Danvers undergo a bit more training for Starforce, a Kree intergalactic strike team, and we see her poke fun at the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization.

See the trailer below.

The trailer does two things to further along the hype for the film.

More story: This new trailer fleshed out some of the plot details, something that the first two trailers did not do. We see Danvers training with Starforce, and understand a little bit more about how the Kree and Skrull factor into the film, according to Uproxx.

Return: As The Verge notes, the trailer brought back Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), who died in “The Avengers” (2012) but has been hanging around on the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” TV show.

"Captain Marvel" takes place in the ’90s, so it’s not unreasonable to see Coulson, who helped organize the Avengers team in the original run of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, back in the thick of things.

Hype: Larson’s Captain Marvel character will appear in “Avengers: Endgame” as well. Larson recently spoke with USA Today about “Endgame” spoilers and how she worked on both films at the same time.