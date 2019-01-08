Here's a list of 10 things to look for at this year's All-Star Dual Tuesday night.

1. The 220-pound class will have one wrestler who could compete twice. Millard's Calun Whitaker will take on Corner Canyon's Kade Carlson in a bout, with the winner then going up against Pleasant Grove's Maika Tauteoli. Whitaker and Carlson are returning state champions in 2A and 5A respectively, while Tauteoli has won two 6A titles. Tauteoli and Carlson did meet at the finals of the Viewmont Invitational earlier in the season, with the Viking grappler winning in overtime 3-1.

2. Though there will be six female versus female matches, American Leadership Academy's Sage Mortimer will be the first female wrestler to represent a team in the All-Star Dual and take on a male wrestler. Mortimer will wrestle Millard's Hector Martinez in a bout at 106 pounds.

3. ALA will have three representatives in the All-Star Dual as Sage's brother Quenton will be the 3A representative at 138 pounds while Lukus Carrillo will go at 106 pounds.

4. Wasatch will have six athletes in the All-Star Dual and man the 5A weights from 126 through 145 pounds with River Wardle (120), Mitchell Slack (126), Sammy Heywood (132), Stockton O'brien (138) and Zak Kohler (145). Porter Chamberlain (170) gives Wasatch an additional representative in the dual.

5. Prior to the boys' high school matches, there will be six matches featuring female versus female competitors and 18 matches featuring some of the best junior high wrestlers. The junior high matches will start at 5 p.m. and the high school matches will go at 6:30 p.m. As in the past years, three mats will be used to keep the action going. But this year there will be close to 100 total bouts of some of Utah's best high school and youth wrestling talent.

6. Olympus' Isaac Wilcox (160) is considered the state's best wrestler regardless of weight class. The Titan wrestler recently won the Reno Tournament of Champions and last year was state champ at 152 pounds. Wilcox is an All-American in both folkstyle and freestyle and signed to wrestle for Ohio State. Wilcox will be taking on Pleasant Grove's Jaxon Moore, who placed second in state last year in 6A, also at 152 pounds.

7. About every weight class will feature returning state champions, but 132 pounds is especially loaded, with Layton's Tyson Humpherys (two titles), while Caleb Armstrong (Hurricane), Gavin Ayotte (Uintah), Quenton Mortimer (ALA) and Heywood (Wasatch) have one each. Duchesne's Colton Harper was second in state last year at 120 pounds in 2A. Humpherys and Ayotte will go at it in what should be one of the dual's most anticipated matches. The other matches will feature Mortimer versus Harper and Armstrong against Heywood.

8. West's Drew Lang is just a freshman and will be taking on Bingham's Marco Herrera in a match at 113 pounds. Lang placed eighth at the Reno Tournament of Champions and has long been one of the up and coming grappling stars in Utah. Lang's teammate Mia May will be in one of the matches featuring female wrestlers at 132 pounds as she takes on Murray's Elleni Johnson.

9. Ridgeline will have its first ever all-star participant in Chance Parker. He will be taking on Juab's Cade Bowring in a bout at 145 pounds.

10. Though the highest rated wrestlers are placed in the center mat, often the outside mats provide the best matches. The announcers do a good job of letting you know what is going on, but keep your eyes moving because with three mats going, you're bound to see an exciting match.