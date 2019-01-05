SALT LAKE CITY — On the second night of a back to back in the Motor City, Donovan Mitchell struggled throughout the first half.

The Utah Jazz sophomore guard went 1-for-4 with two points as the Jazz trailed 53-48 after two quarters.

Then, amid the 17,255 fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Mitchell couldn’t help but notice one of them, and that’s all it took for things to click.

“I just came up and became more aggressive. I stopped listening to the guy in the corner,” Mitchell said. “He said something, and it really just snapped for me. I don’t know what it was, and it shouldn’t take for somebody to say something for me to be the player I play, but that’s what happened.”

Just like that, Mitchell helped the Jazz erase an 18-point first half deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons 110-105 on the road.

Mitchell posted 24 of his team-high 26 points in the second half, including a clutch pull-up jumper with 22 seconds remaining to help the Jazz close out their second straight road victory.

At that point, Mitchell appeared to taunt the fan back by yelling: “You did this. This is your fault.”

“I thought he was more aggressive,” Pistons coach Dwyane Casey said of Mitchell. “Bruce (Brown) did a heck of a job on him. I thought he started really being forceful; he made some tough shots.

“I thought Bruce was on him pretty well, but he made some tough shots, which is what he does,” he added. “But again, just taking our foot off the pedal in the second quarter changed the game, and it just wasn't one person, it was all of us.”

Blake Griffin was Detroit’s top scorer with a game-high 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. His late 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds remaining brought the Pistons within one, but Rubio iced the game with four consecutive free throws after that shot.

Rubio also ended with 18 points and four assists on 6-for-13 shooting. Both Dante Exum (left ankle sprain) and Thabo Sefolosha (right hamstring) wouldn’t return after the second quarter, but other Jazz players stepped up in their absence with Utah gaining its first lead of the game in the second half.

“Well that’s a word (persistence) we’ve been using for a while. Just the idea of pressing on,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “We didn’t make it easy on ourselves, the way we started the game.

“But Donovan (Mitchell) maybe embodied that tonight, more than anyone,” he added. “But our whole group had it, especially two guys that really gave us a lift in the first half, Thabo (Sefolosha) and Dante (Exum), who got banged up and had to come out of the game. Everybody just stepped up.”

Joe Ingles finished with five personal fouls but contributed 16 points and four rebounds while Derrick Favors added 13 points with five rebounds.

Detroit jumped to a 23-7 lead in the opening quarter and led 30-13 by the end of the first with Utah shooting 19 percent as a team and 20 percent from three.

Reggie Bullock was also on fire with 14 points while going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc as the Jazz experienced another slow start with a season-low 13 first quarter points, but he ended with just 19 points. Andre Drummond added 18 rebounds with 15 points while Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson both scored a dozen apiece.

“Utah’s one of those teams. They’re so well-coached, they have veteran guys who have been in playoff situations, had regular season success, all that,” Griffin said. “So they just grinded and stuck to their game plan and kept doing their thing.

“I thought early on, we did a good job of getting into their space, making it tough for them to get in the paint, getting shots and we kept at it,” he continued. “Got to the bonus early a couple times and grinded it out. Obviously, turnovers at the end killed us.”

Utah (20-20) has now won five straight games against Detroit and will head to Milwaukee for the final stop of a four-game road trip on Monday with a .500 record for the first time since Dec. 6.

But the Detroit heckler is the reason behind Mitchell’s 20th game of at least 20 points. That’s his story and he’s sticking to it.

“I’m giving all the credit to the dude in the corner,” Mitchell said, smiling. “He really pissed me off.”