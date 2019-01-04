OGDEN — A Weber County sheriff's corrections officer in charge of female inmates is now in jail himself after investigators say he had sexual relations with at least two women in the jail.

Cpl. Jeremy Clark Miller, 41, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for investigation of 11 counts of custodial sexual relations.

Between August and November, Miller, who was in charge of supervising female inmates at the Keisel Correctional Facility for the Weber County Sheriff's Office, had sexual relations with two inmates inside the jail, according to a police affidavit.

"One inmate said that she had intercourse over 10 times while in the facility, the other inmate said she had sexual intercourse one time in the facility. Both claim the sexual conduct was consensual," the affidavit states.

During an interview with Miller, he "lied about providing one of the inmates with his personal cellphone number so she could call him after she was released so they could have a romantic relationship," according to the affidavit.

The investigation into Miller began in November, according to a statement from the Weber County Sheriff's Office. He was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 10.