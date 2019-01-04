“THE ODD COUPLE” through Feb. 9, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org); running time: 2 hours (one intermission)

OREM — Ahh, the joys of living with roommates.

Disagreeing about food. Sharing your personal space. Cleaning up — or not — after someone with whom you don’t share genes, affection or commonality.

But desperate times call for desperate measures, and in the case of “The Odd Couple,” Hale Center Theater Orem’s latest play, Felix Unger is very much desperate.

Having been kicked out by his wife of 12 years, Felix is feeling lost and depressed as he faces post-divorce life. He shows up late to his regular poker game on the verge of suicide. His friends attempt to cheer him up and Oscar, a divorcee himself, offers to let Felix move in with him.

Suzy Oliveira, HCTO Geoff Means, left, as Felix and Jake Ben Suazo as Oscar face off in "The Odd Couple," Hale Center Theater Orem's newest play.

But there are some things that are blatantly problematic about these two. Oscar, played by Jake Ben Suazo (single cast), is sloppy, negligent and self-centered, pretty much the opposite of neat-freak Felix.

It’s a match made in nowhere, which makes the story prime for comedy.

Geoff Means (single cast) portrays Felix in an endearingly neurotic way. His delivery coupled with hilarious mannerisms and twitches are the show’s highlight, and he and Suazo play well off each other in the production, which runs through Feb 9.

It doesn’t take long for the roommates, each with their own quirks, to get on the other’s nerves, especially in regards to their 1960s bachelor pad, complete with an accordion kitchen divider, a black-and-white TV and a seafoam green landline.

Oscar is someone who’s fine with eating — and serving — food from a fridge that hasn’t worked for two weeks. Felix is an uptight perfectionist (“He wears a seatbelt to a drive-in movie”) who disinfects poker cards and insists on people using drink coasters. They soon find themselves fighting over money, time and even gravy.

But they’re not the only ones who bicker. The poker-playing friends — Archelaus Crisanto, Bryan M. Dayley, Ben Parkes and Daniel Hess — are odd ducks themselves and their bantering adds another funny aspect to the production.

The first half of the play is generally funny, but the scene after the intermission, in which Oscar and Felix host a date with the Pigeon sisters, takes the laughs up a few notches. The evening begins with the sisters, played by Becca Ashton and Alice Johnson, focused on and fighting for Oscar’s attention. Felix clearly is the odd man out until Oscar steps into the kitchen and the women are unintentionally charmed by Felix’s vulnerability.

The Neil Simon play, which snagged four Tonys in 1965 including best play, is a little irreverent when it comes to the topic of suicide, and its chauvinistic lines may surprise today’s more sensitive audience members. But overall, the conscious coupling of these two extremes and their roommate drama has become a familiar and beloved storyline over the decades.

The odds are good that the show’s ending will not only satisfy theatergoers but will also challenge the “opposites attract” adage because, really, the main thing that opposites attract is an entertaining story.

Content advisory: Mild language, simulated smoking and drinking, mild innuendo and mentions of suicide.