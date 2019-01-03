SALT LAKE CITY — New year, new you, new events.

Bathe yourself in sound this weekend — be it monster truck growls, jazz guitar or the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” About “Sgt. Pepper’s”: If you fall prey to Beatlemania, don’t miss Envelop SLC, a one-time-only listening party for the Beatles’ 1967 classic. However you’ve listened to the album before, this event will kick it up a few notches. (Read on for details.)

Band of Annuals reunion

Band of Annuals, a legendary Salt Lake City folk band featuring Jay William Henderson and Jeremi Hanson, has been reuniting recently for a few gigs around the city. On Friday it will headline the Clubhouse on South Temple. The band will be on hand before the show to mingle with concertgoers, and drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Jan. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. pre-show mingle, concert begins at 8, 850 E. South Temple, $25 at the door, registration encouraged, ages 21 and older permitted (385-313-8285, thehouse.org).

Monster Jam

Grab your earplugs and head to Vivint Arena for Monster Jam’s Triple Threat series. The popular touring monster truck show is in town for three shows over two nights. Monster Jam bills its drivers as “experts in four-wheeled, controlled aggression” — better leave that to the experts. Jan. 4-5, 7 p.m.; Jan. 5, 1 p.m., 301 W. South Temple, $15-$50+ (801-325-7528, vivintarena.com).

John Pizzarelli Trio

Renowned jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli brings his trio to the Capitol Theatre, where they’ll be joined by jazz vocalist Catherine Russell. The show, which celebrates the JazzSLC series’ 25th anniversary, will focus on the music of Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday. Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., 50 W. 200 South, $10-$29.50 (801-355-ARTS, jazzslc.com).

Envelop SLC: ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

TheBeatles.com "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"

We guarantee you’ve never heard “Sgt. Pepper’s” like this before. Envelop, a nonprofit that first launched in San Francisco, creates immersive audio experiences around the country, aided by its open source spatial audio production software, Envelop for Live. Envelop’s upcoming Salt Lake City event is a listening party for The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Using producer George Martin’s 50th anniversary stereo remaster, Envelop created an immersive 32-speaker experience that puts listeners smack in the middle of it all. Jan. 5, 8 p.m., 660 N. 300 West, $25 (facebook.com/envelopsound, envelop.us).

Kidding Around Yoga

The Natural History Museum of Utah has launched a new family yoga program. Lead by Sarah Bly, an instructor for Kidding Around Yoga, the class uses “original music, games and sensory play with meditation, breathing techniques and deep relaxation — helping children focus their minds and stretch their bodies while having loads of fun.” Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m., 301 S. Wakara Way, adults free, children $10-$12, adults must accompany child, one adult for up to four children aged 3-10, registration required (801-581-4303, nhmu.utah.edu).